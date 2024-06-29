ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
ConvaTec Group Stock Performance
Shares of CNVVY opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.
About ConvaTec Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ConvaTec Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.