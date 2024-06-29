ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNVVY opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

