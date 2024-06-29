Core Scientific, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Core Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

See Also

