Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) & Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Critical Review

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase -41.66% -54.49% -29.91% Destiny Media Technologies 4.65% 5.74% 5.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Couchbase and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 1 3 9 0 2.62 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Couchbase currently has a consensus target price of $28.58, suggesting a potential upside of 56.54%. Given Couchbase’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Couchbase is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

This table compares Couchbase and Destiny Media Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $190.37 million 4.83 -$80.18 million ($1.64) -11.13 Destiny Media Technologies $4.03 million 1.83 $340,000.00 $0.01 75.08

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Couchbase. Couchbase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Couchbase has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Couchbase on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

