CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $290,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

