CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock remained flat at $38.29 during trading hours on Friday. 55,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $625.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

