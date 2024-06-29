CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Danaher by 17.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 77,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

DHR stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,169. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $185.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

