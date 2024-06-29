Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Cranswick Stock Performance
Shares of CRWKF stock remained flat at C$50.70 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.07. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of C$50.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50.
About Cranswick
