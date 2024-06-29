Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Cranswick Stock Performance

Shares of CRWKF stock remained flat at C$50.70 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.07. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of C$50.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

