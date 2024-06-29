Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $172.74 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $172.74 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001462 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

