Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Upgraded to Buy by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRDO. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 2.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,498,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,116,568.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,323,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $1,511,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,498,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,116,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,193 shares of company stock worth $16,502,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

