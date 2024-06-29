Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.27.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

