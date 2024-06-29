Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 288,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,815. The stock has a market cap of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

