Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after buying an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,299,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

