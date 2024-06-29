Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 2,559.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

TRN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

