Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $142.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,773. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $123.35. The company has a market cap of $640.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

View Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.