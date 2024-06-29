Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.4% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,853,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,701. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

