Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Sells 593 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 2.1% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded down $22.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.28. 4,016,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $344.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

