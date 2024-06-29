Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,696,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,668,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,928,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,725,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,329,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. 670,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,597. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

