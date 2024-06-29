Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,397,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,446,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,975,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,713,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 349,070 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 519,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,043. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.