Cronos (CRO) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $3.88 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00045395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.