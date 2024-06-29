Cronos (CRO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.12 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $5.12 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00045417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

