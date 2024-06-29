CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Avity Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,879 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 4.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $50,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,675 shares of company stock valued at $95,985,272. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.19. 8,480,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

