CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Raised by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,030.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,675 shares of company stock valued at $95,985,272 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.19. 8,480,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.01, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

