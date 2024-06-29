Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Curative Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of CUBT remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 43,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,990. Curative Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Curative Biotechnology
