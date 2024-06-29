Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.92. 10,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 8,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

