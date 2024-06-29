CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTMX. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.14.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

