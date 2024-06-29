Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATDS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides data security, response, software, and service; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.