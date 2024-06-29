Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Decisive Dividend Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DEDVF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Decisive Dividend has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.55.
