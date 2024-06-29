Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Decisive Dividend Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEDVF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Decisive Dividend has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

