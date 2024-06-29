Degen (DEGEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.72 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Degen has a market cap of $98.84 million and approximately $18.72 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degen token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00811305 USD and is down -10.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $17,164,436.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.