DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.16 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $100.16 million and approximately $0.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00122673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009529 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

