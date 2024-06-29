Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Update

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DECA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 27,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Denali Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition by 4,549.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 310,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares during the period.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

