dForce USD Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.93 million and approximately $16,554.59 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,033,562 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99194137 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $43,664.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

