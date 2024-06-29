DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.92

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.92 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 115.80 ($1.47). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.40), with a volume of 120,669 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 120 ($1.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

DFS Furniture Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £259.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,375.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

