Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Diageo were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diageo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Diageo by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. 681,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,991. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $125.66 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

