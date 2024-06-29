DigiByte (DGB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.27 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $137.51 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,886.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.00628893 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00123526 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009593 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00038186 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00273675 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00045285 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00072974 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,099,592,131 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
