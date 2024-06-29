Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 633.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,372,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,737. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.68 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

