Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 9.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $21,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,133. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

