Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.87. 244,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

