DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.72.
DLocal Price Performance
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of DLocal
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in DLocal by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth about $9,949,000. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd boosted its position in DLocal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DLocal by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
