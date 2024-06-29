Dogecoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.82 billion and approximately $358.66 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00123526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009593 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,910,896,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

