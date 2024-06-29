Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Up 116.1% in June

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, an increase of 116.1% from the May 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.1 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 0.3 %
CWXZF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 1,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
