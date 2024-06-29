Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Up 116.1% in June

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, an increase of 116.1% from the May 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.1 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CWXZF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 1,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

