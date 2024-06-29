Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. 6,707,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,151. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

