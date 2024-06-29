Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €19.50 ($20.97) and last traded at €19.50 ($20.97). 123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.80 ($21.29).

Dr. Hönle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is €19.82 and its 200 day moving average is €18.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.46.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

