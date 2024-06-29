Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Update

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRREF traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.68. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$5.39 and a 12-month high of C$8.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

