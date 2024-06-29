Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $69,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,750,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $154,487.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $69,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,750,334.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,619. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 6.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

