DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 257,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 69,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $111.01 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

