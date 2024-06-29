Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the first quarter valued at $253,000.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIC remained flat at $15.80 during trading hours on Friday. 107,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

