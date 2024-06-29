Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

EC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 548.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.