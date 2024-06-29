EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. 28,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $51.02.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

