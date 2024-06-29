EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,200 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the May 31st total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.08. 898,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $178.52 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.31 and a 200-day moving average of $308.81.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

