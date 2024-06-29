Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MSN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 106,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,217. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

